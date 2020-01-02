Thursday, January 2 Evening Forecast

It’s been a cloudy and cool day with temperatures back in the 50s this afternoon. So far, the rain has managed to stay southeast of the area. A storm lifting northeast across the Deep South is focusing most of the rain around it, but we’ll likely see a few light showers overnight tonight near and south of I-44. A cold front will also be crossing the area making for a chillier day on Friday.

Clouds will be widespread again on Friday, but there will be some thinning of the cloud cover by the afternoon, especially across Southwest and West Central Missouri. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s during the morning recovering into the mid-40s during the afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night and there will be another wave of upper-level storminess pinwheeling across the area. This may be just enough to get some snow showers or flurries going, mainly northeast of Springfield. Right now, it looks like any snow would be very light with little to no impact.

Clouds will make a quick exit by Saturday morning. Skies look mainly clear but it will be chilly with highs in the low 40s.

Sunday looks sunny and warmer, even with a cold front slipping through during the day. Temperatures should manage to warm into the low 50s for highs.

Monday looks a little cooler and clouds will be on the increase as another weak storm approaches. There may be some potential for a snow flurry later Monday night into Tuesday morning. Clouds will exit on Tuesday with temperatures running colder with highs in the low 40s.

We’re in a pattern where the cold isn’t able to really lock in, so look for another pop in temperatures Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the 50s. A storm will organize and move through the area Thursday into Friday with a round of rain.

The long-range pattern through the middle of the month doesn’t hold any bitter cold weather. It does look like a stormier stretch though that will likely yield above-normal precipitation. We’ll also have to keep an eye on how far north the storm track gets because this may lead to a wintertime bout of severe weather for some of the area. And for winter weather lovers, there is also some hope in the stormier pattern depending on the storm track but chances for rain look to greatly outweigh chances for frozen precipitation through the middle of the month. I’m still expecting a transition to colder weather late this month through February into March.