Thursday, January 16 Evening Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory Late Evening Through 6 pm Friday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Flood Watch Friday Through Late Friday Night

FLOOD WATCH

A cold day today is setting the stage for some icy weather late tonight into Friday. The evening hours look cloudy and dry. Precipitation will spread in from the southwest shortly after midnight with a light wintry mix at the onset. This should quickly transition over to mainly freezing rain, but there could be some sleet mixed in with some of the heavier showers moving through.

Freezing rain will continue through Friday morning with a transition over to rain from the southwest as temperatures slowly rise above freezing. Temperatures will be slowest to get above freezing northeast of Springfield near I-44 and closer to Lake of the Ozarks. This is also where ice accumulations will be heaviest.

Ice accumulations will range from a light glaze near the state line to a general tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice along and north of Hwy. 60. There could be some locally higher amounts near a quarter of an inch. The higher accumulations will tend to be in those areas where it takes longest to get above freezing, or generally north and northeast of Springfield.

ICE ACCUMULATIONS

Spotty slick spots are possible on the roads but generally, we’re just looking at wet roads, especially after daylight when the sun can have an opportunity to warm roads up. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to freezing up.

There could be some spotty tree damage, especially to evergreens. Spotty power outages are possible too, but this doesn’t look like a widespread power outage event.

The rain will continue through Friday afternoon and Friday night, tapering off early Saturday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect with the possibility of creek flooding and flooding of low water crossings. Rain amounts will be heavier north of the interstate where 1 to 1.5″ is possible. Amounts generally under an inch are expected south of the interstate.

RAIN FORECAST

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride, slowly rising through the 30s during the day Friday and into the 40s Friday evening. The highest temperatures Saturday will actually occur ahead of sunrise with readings in the low 50s possible before tumbling into the 30s after sunrise behind the front.

Saturday looks cold, but at least it will be bright. Temperatures will warm back up to near 40° during the afternoon.

Sunday will start mostly cloudy, but widespread high cloudiness is expected to thin out during the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cold with morning lows in the low 20s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Another shot of arctic air will move in early Monday dropping temperatures into the mid-teens. Highs will remain a little below freezing across much of the area.

The cold will ease on Tuesday after a cold morning. Afternoon sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the timing of the next storm on Wednesday. If it moves in fast enough we could see a light wintry mix at the onset before a changeover to rain. It looks like the rain may hang around through Thursday with temperatures remaining chilly.