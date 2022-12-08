Good morning! The rain arrived late yesterday, just as we said it would. We’ve received a good soaking overnight and have picked up around .50″ here at the station so far (5am). The chance of rain will hang around early, before moving on out by mid-morning.

Overnight should be mostly dry across the area. With the earlier rainfall, it’s possible we could see fog develop across the Ozarks.

The next rainmaker will be a quick-moving storm system coming in late Friday into early Saturday. Although it will be quick, it could produce quite a bit of rain. Over an inch will be possible, with the heaviest rainfall in far southwest Missouri.