Good morning! The rain arrived late yesterday, just as we said it would. We’ve received a good soaking overnight and have picked up around .50″ here at the station so far (5am). The chance of rain will hang around early, before moving on out by mid-morning.

Overnight should be mostly dry across the area. With the earlier rainfall, it’s possible we could see fog develop across the Ozarks.

The next rainmaker will be a quick-moving storm system coming in late Friday into early Saturday. Although it will be quick, it could produce quite a bit of rain. Over an inch will be possible, with the heaviest rainfall in far southwest Missouri.

We will stay on the mild side for the next few days. Temperatures will consistently be topping out in the 50s. We do expect a storm system to bring a big-time change early next week. Right now, we are keeping an eye on stronger storms late Monday into Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center keeps the threat mainly south, but we will watch for changes, taking it that we are a few days out.