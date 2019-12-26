Thursday, December 26 Evening Forecast

December delight continued today, but a cold front will erase away the warmth this evening. Temperatures ahead of the front warmed back into the mid to upper 60s again this afternoon with chilly air sneaking into West Central Missouri by late afternoon. The front will edge southeast tonight, moving across I-44 by early evening quickly dropping temperatures back into the 40s. Temperatures will continue to tumble into the mid to upper 30s north to low 40s south by morning. The front will also bring some low cloudiness to the area with mostly cloudy skies expected overnight tonight.

The front will edge back to the north on Friday. Skies look partly cloudy for much of the day, with clouds thickening up from south to north by late afternoon. It looks like enough of a window of sunshine to warm temperatures into the mid to upper 50s north to low 60s south.

As moisture moves back in Friday night, a few light showers are possible. Otherwise, the night looks cloudy and quiet with temperatures slowly rising after bottoming out in the low 50s during the evening. There could be some lower visibilities Friday night as fog tries to form. Breezy winds should keep fog from being too widespread though.

A potent storm will wrap up to the west on Saturday. The day looks cloudy and breezy with temperatures warming into the low 60s during the afternoon. Showers will become more widespread during the afternoon with a line of heavy showers developing along an approaching cold front. The front will move through during the evening. Right now, instability levels look very low but we’ll have to keep an eye on those levels as we get into Saturday given the wind energy with the storm. Any uptick in instability would lead to a risk of at least some isolated severe weather. The showers along the front will likely produce some heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder along with gusty winds.

STORM TO MOVE THROUGH LATE SATURDAY

Rain and clouds will sweep out of the area by Sunday morning, but clouds will roll back in by afternoon along with a chance for showers. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the 40s west to 50s east. Look for temperatures to fall back off later in the day.

Cold and quiet weather will greet us at the start of next week. Temperatures look about on target for late December with bright and dry weather Monday and Tuesday.

The weather looks chilly and quiet for New Year’s Eve night. New Year’s Day will remain chilly and quiet with increasing clouds. Temperatures will remain chilly into Thursday with a chance for showers returning to the area.