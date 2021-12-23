Thursday, December 23 Morning Weather

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 60° 50°

Friday

71° / 58°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 5% 71° 58°

Saturday

68° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 68° 42°

Sunday

70° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 70° 49°

Monday

60° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 60° 46°

Tuesday

65° / 38°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 65° 38°

Wednesday

49° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 49° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
53°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
55°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
56°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
57°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
57°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
56°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
53°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
52°

52°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
52°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
52°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
52°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
52°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
53°

54°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
55°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
56°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
56°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
56°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
57°

59°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

62°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
3%
62°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

Happy Thursday, or Christmas Eve Eve. Let’s state the obvious; it is not going to feel like Christmas out there. Temperatures will be well above average. On Thursday, high temperatures will top out in the low-60’s. Winds will be strong out of the southwest, gusting up to 25 mph.

We are going to stay in a very warm pattern over the next few days and nights. For Santa’s big trip to the Ozarks, no snowsuit will be needed. Temperatures overnight Christmas Eve will stay in the upper-50’s. He may be making his way here in a Hawaiin shirt. Christmas Eve and Christmas day temperatures will be flirting with records set back in 1955.

Our best chance for rain will be mid-next week. I don’t think we are going to see a downpour, but any rain is needed. Temperatures will still be warm, so no snow possibilities Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winter will return for the start of the new year. Temperatures will be much colder and a more active pattern will return.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

53°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
50°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

59°F Fair Feels like 56°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner