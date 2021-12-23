Thursday, December 23 Morning Weather

Happy Thursday, or Christmas Eve Eve. Let’s state the obvious; it is not going to feel like Christmas out there. Temperatures will be well above average. On Thursday, high temperatures will top out in the low-60’s. Winds will be strong out of the southwest, gusting up to 25 mph.

We are going to stay in a very warm pattern over the next few days and nights. For Santa’s big trip to the Ozarks, no snowsuit will be needed. Temperatures overnight Christmas Eve will stay in the upper-50’s. He may be making his way here in a Hawaiin shirt. Christmas Eve and Christmas day temperatures will be flirting with records set back in 1955.

Our best chance for rain will be mid-next week. I don’t think we are going to see a downpour, but any rain is needed. Temperatures will still be warm, so no snow possibilities Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winter will return for the start of the new year. Temperatures will be much colder and a more active pattern will return.