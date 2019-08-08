Thursday, August 8 Overnight Forecast

Heavy rainfall hit areas to the west again last night, mainly across Eastern Kansas. Some of the heavy rain got into the southwest corner of Missouri from Joplin south to Pineville.

In Springfield, amounts remain light, generally under a quarter of an inch. Little or no rain fell to the north and east. The overall setup hasn’t changed very much. A stalled front to the south of the Ozarks will be a focus for another round of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, but like last night, the heavier rain will likely set up on the southern edge of the watch area. Inches of rainfall is possible there given the soupy atmosphere and training of thunderstorms. The heavy rain and flood threat looks like it will be a bit further south than last night, from northeast Oklahoma east into Northwest Arkansas. Hwy. 60 will be roughly the northern limit of the rain with little or no rain expected to the north into Friday morning.

On Friday, the day will start wet south of Hwy. 60 with drier conditions working in by early afternoon as the rain slips off to the southeast and fades. Skies will remain mostly cloudy across the area and with another front dropping in from the north, there will still be a chance for a few spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms later Friday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s.

Saturday will be a transition day of sorts. There will still be a leftover front in the area, and this will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the day to the southwest. Skies should become partly cloudy with hotter temperatures developing. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s.

A lingering chance for a few showers and thunderstorms is possible Sunday, mainly early with partly cloudy and hot weather expected. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the low 100s.

A summer ridge will take over the pattern Monday leading to hot and mostly quiet weather. It will be one of the hotter days of the summer with highs in the mid-90s. This will come with heat index values in the 100 to 105° range.

A front will edge into the area by late afternoon Tuesday. Hot temperatures are expected ahead of the front with afternoon highs in the low 90s. There will be a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and into the evening as the front moves through.

Summer conditions will ease up a bit behind the front with a drop in humidity and temperatures Wednesday into Thursday. Both days look drier for now, but the pattern isn’t too far off from what we’ve seen in recent weeks when fronts move through, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for wet weather trying to work back into the pattern.