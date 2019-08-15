Thursday, August 15 Evening Forecast

Heat and humidity levels will build Friday into Saturday. There will be some rain in places too.

For tonight, a clear and quiet evening is expected. Humidity levels remain low over most of the area and this will make for some good patio sitting weather this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to build east and southeast after midnight, down to about Hwy. 60. The storms could come with gusty winds.

FUTURECAST FOR FRIDAY MORNING

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday morning will fade with mostly sunny skies developing from west to east during the afternoon. The summer swelter will build, especially across Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas where highs in the low to mid-90s are expected.

FORECAST HIGHS FOR FRIDAY

The next wave of storms will focus a bit further north Friday night, mainly across Central and Northern Missouri. It’s possible that at least a few showers and thunderstorms could make it as far south as Hwy. 60 again Saturday morning, but chances don’t look high. Saturday afternoon looks hot and breezy with highs in the low to mid-90s.

RAIN THREAT FURTHER NORTH ON SATURDAY

Our best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms looks like it will come on Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to build from north to south Sunday morning with some rain expected to make it into Northern Arkansas. Morning rain and leftover clouds will likely keep temperatures cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The heat will quickly surge back into the area Monday and Tuesday. The pattern looks mainly dry too with lows in the 70s and highs in the 90s. Heat index values could top out near 105° both afternoons.

The heat will ease Wednesday into Thursday with a front slipping west of the area Wednesday. There will likely be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with a chance for showers again on Thursday, especially over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.