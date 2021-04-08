Thursday, April 8 Evening Forecast

We may have started the day with clouds and cool temperatures, but sunshine one out in the end. This also helped to boost temperatures back into the 60s and low 70s. Not everyone enjoyed the sunshine though with areas closer to Central Missouri remaining cloudy and wet with temperatures only climbing into the low 50s.

Warm weather will return across the Ozarks on Friday. We’ll start the day with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. The morning sunshine will quickly warm temperatures into the 70s by afternoon. The weather will take a turn during the afternoon with clouds bubbling up into showers and thunderstorms by mid to late afternoon, continuing through the evening. The setup will favor some stronger storms that could produce hail and possibly some damaging wind gusts. Right now, it looks like winds in the atmosphere will be a bit on the weak side, lessening the overall severe threat.

The storm system will wrap up east of the area Saturday. This will lead to wraparound clouds across most of the area. Rain will also wrap into the area down to about Hwy. 60. Temperatures will remain cool with temperatures struggling to warm into the upper 40s and low 50s along and north of the interstate. The best chance for some sun will be to the west near I-49 and also to the southeast of the interstate.

We’ll make up the ugly weather on Saturday with a beautiful Sunday. Sunshine and southwest winds will push temperatures back into the 70s.

The next cold front will arrive early Monday. We’ll see some clouds with the front and a chance for a few showers. This will also mark the beginning of a long stretch of cooler weather.

The upper-level pattern will become very “blocky” across Eastern North America. A ridge of high pressure positioned near Greenland will cause cold air to back up across Canada before pushing south. This will lead to a long stretch of weather where temperatures will tend to remain near to below normal. The cooler than normal pattern will likely stick around through at least the following weekend.