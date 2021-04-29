Thursday, April 29 Evening Forecast

Wednesday’s storm left behind some clouds across the area Thursday, but they’re on the way out. We’ll end the month of April on a beautiful note with a wetter pattern returning by the end of the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures getting chilly by morning. The morning chill won’t last long with temperatures climbing quickly Friday morning. Friday is shaping up to be one of the nicest days of the year with sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll go into the weekend with sunny skies, but clouds will be on the increase by Saturday afternoon. All in all, Saturday is looking nice. Cool morning temperatures will give way to a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°.

The pattern turns cloudier and wetter by Sunday. The storm that moved across the area Wednesday is leaving behind a pocket of stormy weather over Texas. That storm will get nudged out of Texas and across the Ozarks on Sunday. Clouds will be widespread on Sunday with a few peaks of sunshine between the scattered showers that will find throughout the day. There could be a few thunderstorms as well, especially later in the afternoon near and east of Hwy. 63.

Monday looks partly cloudy and warm. There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will push through most of the area Monday evening before stalling near the state line. The front will likely set the stage for a stormy period of weather late Monday night into Tuesday with an area of rain and thunderstorms developing and moving across the area. We’ll have to keep an eye out for stronger storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday as well with temperatures stuck in the 50s and 60s.

The rest of the week looks mild with temperatures running a little below normal as a trough tries to push into the Eastern U.S. There could be a little rain in the pattern for the second half of next week, but it doesn’t look heavy at this time.

The pattern looks like it may flip to a warmer and more active pattern again by the second week of the month.