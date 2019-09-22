Three Catholic churches in El Paso targeted in arson attacks, the FBI says

FBI agent, man working in the office on a crime. He is sitting at his desk and writing.

(CNN) — Three Catholic churches in El Paso have been targeted in arson attacks and investigators are offering a reward for information on the culprits.

The first arson incident at the churches in Texas occurred on May 7 at St. Matthew Catholic Church followed by another one a week later at St. Patrick Cathedral, the FBI said in a statement.

About a month later, on June 15, an arsonist targeted the Jude Catholic Church, the FBI said. In each of the cases, unknown perpetrators tossed incendiary devices at the churches in an attempt to set them ablaze, according to the FBI.

“Each church sustained damage caused from these devices. Thankfully, to date no one has been injured,” the FBI said.

The local FBI field office offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in each attack — a total of up to $15,000.

“Keeping everyone safe is our shared and number one priority,” the FBI said in a statement Thursday. “Every lead will be thoroughly investigated. Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, we strongly encourage you to come forward and welcome your information and assistance.”

The announcement comes six weeks after a mass shooting left 22 people dead at a Walmart in El Paso on Aug. 3.