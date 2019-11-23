The Hot Rod Holiday car show at The Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Hot Rod Holiday show returns for its sixth year to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. They will be open Saturday Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday Nov 24. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fairgrounds located at 3001 N. Grant in Springfield, Missouri.



Saturday the show will feature:

Drag Race Hall of Fame and Annual Reunion takes place in Center Hall

Pin-Up fan photo-ops

Santa will be available for photos

Winning Race cars on display

Sunday the show will feature:

Pin-Up Contest and fan photos-ops

Santa will be available for photos

Winning Race cars on display

For more information, visit www.hotrodholiday.com or call (417) 833-2660.

