The Hot Rod Holiday car show at The Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds

by: Jasmine Perry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Hot Rod Holiday show returns for its sixth year to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. They will be open Saturday Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday Nov 24.  11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fairgrounds located at 3001 N. Grant in Springfield, Missouri.

Saturday the show will feature: 

  • Drag Race Hall of Fame and Annual Reunion takes place in Center Hall
  • Pin-Up fan photo-ops
  • Santa will be available for photos
  • Winning Race cars on display 

Sunday the show will feature: 

  • Pin-Up Contest and fan photos-ops
  • Santa will be available for photos 
  • Winning Race cars on display 

For more information, visit www.hotrodholiday.com or call (417) 833-2660. 

Trending Stories