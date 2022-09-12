ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Undercover officers shot and killed a teen during a confrontation Sunday. Darryl Ross, 16, ran from officers and reached for his gun. The officers then shot the teen.

Detectives drove to the Shell Gas Station on North Florissant Road at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The Drug Enforcement and Intervention detectives saw several people armed with guns.

The gun Darryl Ross was carrying.

The officers were in plain clothes and driving an unmarked vehicle. They had ballistic vests on with the word “Police” on the front and back.

Officers approached one person armed with a gun as he walked into an alley. After announcing that they were officers the teen started to run. Ross ran through an opening in a fence and back towards the gas station.

Officers ran after the teen until he tripped on a curb and fell onto the sidewalk. Ross then dropped his gun.

According to police, Ross reached for his pistol as the detectives approached him. Both of the officers shot at the man, striking him. First responders took the teen to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.