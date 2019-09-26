Tailgate party for Thursday Night Football kicking off tonight

SPRINGFIELD Mo. – We’re kicking off our tailgate Thursday party tonight.

Thursday Night Football is moving to Fox, and you’ll be able to see 12 Thursday night battles on KRBK Ozarks Fox.

Tonight’s game features the 3-0 Green Bay Packers hosting the 1-2 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles fly into this game losers of two in a row, including a three point loss at home last Sunday to the Detroit Lions.

But, Philadelphia is 4-0 on Thursday Night Football under coach Doug Pederson.

The Packers on the other hand are 3-0 and are playing their third straight home game.

Despite the lofty record, the Packers offense is ranked 28th in the league, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that’s unacceptable.

“The standards are very high for us,” Rodgers said. “We have to play a lot better on offense. We’ve played some good defenses no doubt about it. But the standard and expectations are very high here. And we haven’t met them on offense. Our defense has not only been opportunistic but stout.”

You can see that game on Ozarks Fox KRBK, kickoff a little after 7 p.m.

