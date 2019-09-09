Sunday, September 9 Overnight Forecast

Hot weather continues to rule the pattern, but a little relief is in sight.

Today certainly had the feel of summer with afternoon highs in the low 90s across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Temperatures were cooler closer to Central Missouri where morning showers and storms had an impact on afternoon temperatures. Highs north of Hwy. 54 from Warsaw to Rolla, were in the mid-80s. Meanwhile, to the south in Springfield, temperatures soared to 93°.

HIGHS SUNDAY AFTERNOON

The overnight will remain quiet and warm with temperatures settling into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Another scorcher is setting up for Monday with the excessive heat spreading back to the north into Central Missouri. Afternoon readings will top out in the low to mid-90s. There will be a shot at a few pop-up thunderstorms east of Hwy. 65 where higher moisture levels and a leftover boundary could be enough to trigger a few storms.

A FEW ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE EAST MONDAY AFTERNOON

Hot and dry weather will follow from Tuesday into Thursday. A summer ridge will be centered over the Eastern U.S. holding sway over the Ozarks. This will keep the pattern dry and unusually hot with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s on a daily basis.

Some relief will sweep in with a cool front by Friday. A storm pushing out of the Western U.S. into the Great Lakes will push a front through Friday morning and knock down the summer ridge, at least temporarily. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will set up near the front over Eastern Kansas and Northwestern Missouri by Thursday evening, gradually settling southeast across the Ozarks by Friday morning. The showers will gradually slip out of the area by early Friday afternoon with clouds thinning out during the afternoon. Temperatures will finally be closer normal levels for September with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

HEATWAVE BREAKS ON FRIDAY

Weekend weather will start pleasant with lower humidity and comfortable morning temperatures. Sunny skies and low humidity will make for a nice Saturday with afternoon highs well into the 80s. By Sunday higher humidity will be creeping back in along with hotter temperatures.

