Sunday, September 29 Overnight Forecast

Hot weather has settled back in as we close out September and head into October. The heat has been persistent enough throughout the month to rival 1939 for the hottest September on record, and it’s now looking like this September will be the hottest on record in Springfield. Temperatures today helped in that cause with a morning low of 72° and an afternoon high of 90°. These are readings that you might expect in late August but not late September. Temperatures are running about 15° above normal and the hot pattern will be with us for several more days.

The cause of the heat is a stubborn summer ridge which is situated over the Southeast. The summer ridge is strengthening again, building back to the northwest across the Ozarks and pushing the frontal zone north of the area. This will mean not only hot weather but dry weather too.

The hot pattern will stick around through Wednesday before summer tries to slip back out. The storm in the West that is building up the ridge will get nudged into the middle of the country by Thursday flattening out the summer ridge. This will also allow a front to settle south through the area Wednesday night through Thursday. Look for showers to come with the front and much cooler air too. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s after upper 80s to around 90° the day before.

A fall feel will settle in as we finish out the week with Friday shaping up to be the nicest day of the week. Sunshine, low humidity, cool morning lows, and pleasant afternoon highs will have you itching to be back outside again.

We’ll hold onto the mild weather through the following weekend, but it will likely come with unsettled conditions. Saturday should start dry, but there will be an increasing threat of showers during the afternoon as a front pushes into the area. Showers may linger through Sunday too as the front stalls as another storm approaches.