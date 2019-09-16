Sunday, September 15 Overnight Forecast

Hot weather has been tough to shake this September, and it returned with a vengeance today. Sunny skies and low humidity helped drive afternoon highs into the low to mid-90s Sunday afternoon after a brief break from 90° temperatures Friday and Saturday.

This is just the beginning of another long hot stretch as the jet stream takes on a very warm look for the eastern half of the nation compliments of a developing trough in the West. This trough is helping to pump up a summer ridge over the middle of the nation. The ridge will be centered near and east of the area through the end of the week. This will keep the forecast hot and sunny every day through Thursday. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Rain will be very tough to come by. Moisture levels will remain low in the atmosphere and there won’t be much in the way of triggers to set afternoon storms off.

HOT PATTERN SETS UP ACROSS THE MIDDLE OF THE COUNTRY

There is a signal for an uptick in rain chances Friday as a pocket of storminess in the atmosphere moves north into the area on the west side of the summer ridge. This should lead to a bit more cloud cover and at least some isolated afternoon showers Friday.

The summer ridge finally begins to break down as a storm moves out of the West by the weekend. This storm will help drive a front into the area Saturday into Sunday leading to a chance for showers and thunderstorms both days. The afternoon heat will get trimmed back as well. A lot of the model guidance suggests that this will be the tipping point toward a milder pattern across the area the following week and into October.