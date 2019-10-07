Sunday, October 6 Overnight Forecast

Today we experienced the dreary side of fall. Temperatures in Springfield were stuck in the 50s with on and off showers throughout the day. Many areas around town have picked up close to an inch and a half of rain since Saturday afternoon, but the bigger rain totals fell further south. 1 to 3″ of rain was common closer to the state line and south of the state line. There was a pocket of very intense rainfall from Bentonville, AR, southeast into Newton County AR, with 5 to 9″ of rain estimated by radar.

The rain will slip out overnight with clearing skies by morning. Temperatures will continue to slide with readings in the mid to upper 40s by sunrise.

Perfect fall weather will treat the area on Monday. Chilly morning temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to around 70° during the afternoon. Winds will remain fairly light, so it should feel really nice outside, and certainly nice enough to keep the windows open all day.

The pattern will stay bright and cool through Tuesday. Wednesday looks a little cloudier as a moisture-starved storm moves across the area. This will make for partly sunny skies. Temperatures should warm into the mid-70s.

The pattern takes a turn Thursday as a powerful storm takes shape in the West. The storm will generate gusty south winds on Thursday that will draw moisture north. Temperatures look warm too with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Showers and thunderstorms will increase from the west Thursday night. We’ll have to keep an eye on severe weather chances given the wind energy available. Right now, it looks like instability will be on the low side. Storms will probably have more of a tendency of producing strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The risk of rain will continue through Friday morning with colder air pouring in behind the front. It looks like temperatures may fall into the 40s on Friday with the rain ending from west to east during the afternoon.

A crisp weekend will follow. Temperatures are shaping up to be cold Saturday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Afternoon highs will be around 60°. Sunday looks a little warmer with morning lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Both days will be bright and dry.