Sunday, October 27 Overnight Forecast

Uncategorized

It looks like another wet and cold stretch of weather this week that will likely end with a killing freeze.

For tonight, we’ll find fog developing, especially south of the interstate where it could become dense by morning. North of the interstate we’ll find low clouds building in by morning as a cold front makes it to about I-44.

The front will make for quite a contrast of weather across the area. North of the interstate skies will remain generally cloudy with cool temperatures and a chance for a bit of light rain, especially closer to I-49. South of the interstate and the front we’ll find some breaks in the clouds by afternoon with temperatures warming into the 60s. The front will likely wobble a bit along the I-44 corridor leading to shifting winds and more variable temperatures.

CHILLY NORTHWEST, MILD SOUTHEAST MONDAY AFTERNOON

The front will get a push Monday night, sending the front southeast across the area. Light rain showers will break out by early evening Monday to the west before spreading east across the area Monday night. Temperatures will turn chillier by Tuesday morning with morning lows in the upper 30s.

Skies will remain cloudy and temperatures will remain chilly all day Tuesday. There could be a few light showers, mainly early in the day and heading into Tuesday evening. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s.

A steadier rain will develop Tuesday night, spilling into Wednesday morning. The rain will taper off a bit Wednesday afternoon, with another wave of showers moving through Wednesday night as the core of the storm moves through. Temperatures will remain chilly again Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

Rain totals over the two-day stretch will generally be between 1 and 2″.

Colder air will work in Wednesday night, and this could change lingering light showers over to snow flurries before the precipitation ends Halloween morning. Temperatures will settle to just below freezing too, making for a cold start to Halloween Day.

Lingering low clouds and brisk northwest winds will make for a cold day where temperatures will struggle to warm through the 30s. Skies should clear for trick or treaters that evening with temperatures falling back through the 30s. A hard freeze will follow for Friday morning with morning lows in the mid-20s.

Chilly weather will come with sunny skies Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will remain cold with light freezes Saturday and Sunday mornings. Afternoon temperatures will begin to warm back up by Sunday with highs well into the 50s.

