Sunday, October 24 Evening Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 44°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 77° 44°

Monday

61° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 61° 44°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 68° 54°

Wednesday

62° / 47°
Showers
Showers 58% 62° 47°

Thursday

55° / 45°
Showers/Wind
Showers/Wind 58% 55° 45°

Friday

54° / 40°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 54° 40°

Saturday

60° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 60° 42°

Hourly Forecast

57°

11 PM
Clear
2%
57°

55°

12 AM
Clear
2%
55°

53°

1 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
52°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
51°

49°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
47°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

45°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
45°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

48°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
48°

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
51°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
55°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

56°

6 PM
Sunny
3%
56°

53°

7 PM
Clear
4%
53°

51°

8 PM
Clear
5%
51°

49°

9 PM
Clear
6%
49°

48°

10 PM
Clear
6%
48°

We got through Sunday without too many tornado warnings issued, which was the best possible situation as many north and east of the Ozarks did see confirmed tornadoes. The cold front has pushed through and left us with much chillier weather in its wake.

We can expect much chillier temperatures for the entire week ahead. We will start the week in the 60’s, and then highs will top out in the 50’s by the end of the week. Definitly the coolest week we’ve had in a while. We are a week behind on the first frost of the season and it looks like we won’t see temperature near freezing until the first week of November.

A storm system that is still off the west coast will bring rain and possibly storm chances to the Ozarks mid-week. Heavy rain will be possible, if not likely Wednesday through Friday.

Looking ahead to your Halloween forecast it looks to be dry and seasonal. It’s shaping up to be a nice weekend for the kiddos.

Clear

Springfield Mo

60°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
11 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Low around 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
44°F Cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Low around 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

63°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Mainly clear. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Heavy Thunderstorm

West Plains

69°F Heavy Thunderstorm Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
49°F Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

