Sunday, October 24 Evening Weather

We got through Sunday without too many tornado warnings issued, which was the best possible situation as many north and east of the Ozarks did see confirmed tornadoes. The cold front has pushed through and left us with much chillier weather in its wake.

We can expect much chillier temperatures for the entire week ahead. We will start the week in the 60’s, and then highs will top out in the 50’s by the end of the week. Definitly the coolest week we’ve had in a while. We are a week behind on the first frost of the season and it looks like we won’t see temperature near freezing until the first week of November.

A storm system that is still off the west coast will bring rain and possibly storm chances to the Ozarks mid-week. Heavy rain will be possible, if not likely Wednesday through Friday.

Looking ahead to your Halloween forecast it looks to be dry and seasonal. It’s shaping up to be a nice weekend for the kiddos.