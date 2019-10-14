Sunday, October 13 Overnight Forecast

A gorgeous fall weekend has come to a close, but the nice weather doesn’t end there. It looks like a warming trend that started today with highs in the low 70s will march ahead into Monday.

Conditions will remain clear and quiet tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid-40s.

The morning chill will give way to a comfortably warm afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s. It’s a “wrap and peel” kind of day, one where you’ll need a coat early but certainly not later in the afternoon.

The next front will arrive on Tuesday afternoon. Moisture streaming north ahead of the front will lead to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Temperatures won’t be as chilly in the morning with mild afternoon highs in the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will try to bubble up near and behind the front Tuesday afternoon as the front settle south into Northern Arkansas. Not really expecting any severe weather, but lightning and pockets of heavy rain are possible. The risk of rain should slip south out of the area during the evening.

A chilly round of weather will follow with temperatures trying to dip into the upper 30s Wednesday morning. Sunshine will push temperatures back into the upper 50s during the afternoon.

A chilly morning Thursday will give way to a mild afternoon with sunshine pushing temperatures back into the low 70s.

The pattern will remain mild to warm through the following weekend as a trough develops in the Western U.S. A front will make a run at the area heading into Saturday, but it looks like it will make a quick retreat back to the north. Clouds will become more widespread by Saturday, but rain chances will remain low through Saturday night. A potent storm will take shape over the middle of the country by the end of the weekend. This will likely bring not only warmer, more humid weather to the area but also an increasing chance for thunderstorms. There may even be a risk of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall.