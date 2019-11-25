Sunday, November 24 Overnight Forecast

Sunshine and mild weather made a comeback on Sunday! Temperatures were nearly 20° warmer Sunday afternoon over Saturday afternoon. A nice turnaround compliments of sunshine and southwest winds.

Monday will offer up another big dose of sunshine and mild temperatures as the area finds itself ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will start chilly with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s, but temperatures will surge up the thermometer in the morning with readings in the low 60s by noon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

FORECAST HIGHS FOR MONDAY

The cold front won’t have much impact on the weather stalling near Hwy. 60 during the evening before returning north overnight. Clouds will be on the increase Monday night along with the wind. Showers will break out by sunrise Tuesday with brisk winds out of the southwest. A storm will wrap up to the west during the day. Showers will edge east of much of the area Tuesday afternoon with some breaks in the clouds trying to develop, especially near and west of Hwy. 65. This will open up the door to highs in the upper 60s to low 70s west. Temperatures will remain cooler to the east.

POTENT STORM TUESDAY

A cold front will push a narrow line of showers and thunderstorms across the area Tuesday evening, exiting by midnight. Instability levels currently look low and this will cut down on the risk of strong to severe storms, but it bears watching.

Windy and cold weather will follow Wednesday. Skies will be bright, but clouds will be on the increase by late afternoon as another storm takes shape in the West.

That storm will send waves of wet weather our way. The first wave will come Thanksgiving with a cold rain expected most of the day into the evening. The rain could mix with some sleet or snow early Thursday morning. Temperatures will remain cold, stuck in the 30s to low 40s throughout the day.

Drizzle may continue through Thursday night with temperatures holding steady in the upper 30s. More showers or drizzle is expected Friday with temperatures slowly warming through the 40s.

The storm in the West will move into the middle of the country by Saturday. It will bring mild weather briefly to the area on Saturday with highs in the 60s possible. Showers are likely, and some thunder is possible too. We’ll again have to keep an eye on instability levels and the timing of the storm. Severe storms aren’t currently expected, but it bears watching.

FORECAST RAINFALL THROUGH SATURDAY

Cold and windy weather will follow on Sunday.

