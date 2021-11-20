Sunday, November 21 Forecast

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Springfield! The good news, it’s not feeling quite like Christmas yet. We will have a few days above average this week!

A weak cold front is moving through the area. There is very dry air in place so we aren’t going to see a lot of rain with this, but we can expect showers around the Ozarks Sunday morning. By the afternoon, the rain should be out of here and cloud cover will be decreasing. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50’s, which is very normal for this time of year. The best chance of picking up any rainfall will be for our eastern counties. (Which, by the way, we need the rain. We have only seen about 0.25″ for the month of November!)

The start of Thanksgiving week will be sunny, dry and a little breezy. Since it has been so dry for the month, burning isn’t a good idea. Things will change for us late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Thursday as another cold front moves through. At one point, models were hinting of a wintry mix. That is not showing up anymore. We can expect a damp and chilly Thanksgiving.

Have a wonderful Sunday, friends!