Sunday, November 21 Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

53° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 53° 48°

Sunday

56° / 29°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 56° 29°

Monday

50° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 50° 36°

Tuesday

60° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 60° 42°

Wednesday

61° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 61° 37°

Thursday

47° / 28°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 47° 28°

Friday

48° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 48° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
50°

50°

3 AM
Few Showers
37%
50°

50°

4 AM
Showers
41%
50°

50°

5 AM
Showers
40%
50°

49°

6 AM
Showers
51%
49°

49°

7 AM
Showers
41%
49°

49°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
49°

51°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
51°

52°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

54°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
54°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
55°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
56°

53°

5 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

6 PM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

7 PM
Clear
1%
48°

46°

8 PM
Clear
2%
46°

45°

9 PM
Clear
2%
45°

43°

10 PM
Clear
2%
43°

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Springfield! The good news, it’s not feeling quite like Christmas yet. We will have a few days above average this week!

A weak cold front is moving through the area. There is very dry air in place so we aren’t going to see a lot of rain with this, but we can expect showers around the Ozarks Sunday morning. By the afternoon, the rain should be out of here and cloud cover will be decreasing. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50’s, which is very normal for this time of year. The best chance of picking up any rainfall will be for our eastern counties. (Which, by the way, we need the rain. We have only seen about 0.25″ for the month of November!)

The start of Thanksgiving week will be sunny, dry and a little breezy. Since it has been so dry for the month, burning isn’t a good idea. Things will change for us late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Thursday as another cold front moves through. At one point, models were hinting of a wintry mix. That is not showing up anymore. We can expect a damp and chilly Thanksgiving.

Have a wonderful Sunday, friends!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
48°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

53°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
49°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

48°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100