Sunday, November 17 Overnight Forecast

Cool pattern lingers ahead of a mid-week mild stretch.

Sunday featured a mix of sun and clouds and cool temperatures. Monday is shaping up to be similar with another front slipping across the area. We’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies and chilly morning readings in the 30s. Morning sunshine will fight through the clouds to warm temperatures up quickly Monday morning with readings in the low 50s by noon. Clouds will be on the increase during the morning, thickening up Monday afternoon. This will slow the temperature rise with afternoon highs in the 50s. There could be a few isolated showers later in the day, but most areas will stay dry.

The nicest weather of the week will follow Tuesday into Wednesday. A storm brewing in the West will lead to a pop in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 60s. Sunny skies on Tuesday will be followed by increasing clouds Wednesday that will come with gusty winds. Late in the day Wednesday showers and isolated thunderstorms will try to spill into the area from the west.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through Wednesday night with temperatures not falling much with lows in the 50s.

A cold front will move through Thursday, and it will be slow enough for most of the area to get into the 60s one more day. The front will bring a risk for a few showers as it moves through. Temperatures will slide back into the 50s Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances don’t end there. A storm parked in the West will be slow to move out. This will keep cloud cover and the threat of rain nearby Thursday night into Friday morning. Clouds will likely thicken up with light showers breaking out Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s.

The storm in the West will slowly move out and across the Ozarks Friday into Saturday, keeping the pattern chilly with the threat of additional showers.

Sunshine makes a return by the second half of the weekend with temperatures remaining cool.

Looking ahead to the week of Thanksgiving the pattern looks cool with another storm expected just ahead of Thanksgiving. We’ll likely finish off Thanksgiving Week with quiet and colder weather.