Winter weather has arrived across the Ozarks! On Thursday, we were talking about record-setting warmth, and on Saturday, many people woke up with snow on the ground. Those around the Missouri/Arkansas state line picked up the most, with a few bands piling up a few inches southwest of St. Louis.

Sunday temperatures will be on the rise across the Ozarks. It will still be on the cold side, but warmer than Saturday (although it doesn’t take much). Sunday and Sunday night will be calm across the area.

My confidence in light wintry precipitation on Monday night continues to grow. A disturbance will move in from the southwest, across New Mexico and into Texas before riding northward on Monday evening. Right now, it looks like rain could start around dinnertime, before changing over to a wintry mix later in the evening. The heaviest of snow is likely south of I-44. (It looks very similar to the snow that just fell)

The snow chance will come to an end before sunrise on Tuesday. Travel impacts look to be minor, but it is something we will be keeping a close eye on.

The cold will be sticking around for the next week, where temperatures will be well-below average.