Sunday, November 10 Overnight Forecast

Temperatures set to tumble early Monday compliments of an arctic invasion.

Today was a last taste of warmth before we make the plunge on Monday. Afternoon highs were the warmest since mid-October with highs in the 70s across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas.

By evening the first of a pair of fronts was located just north of Hwy. 60. This front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to the area. The front will also set the area up for some showers later tonight. Temperatures will remain well above freezing through sunrise, and no frozen precipitation is expected.

That changes after sunrise. The arctic front will push south across the area during the day causing temperatures to fall from the 30s to below freezing later in the morning and then into the 20s Monday afternoon. Rain will change to an icy mix of light freezing rain and light sleet by noon with a changeover to light snow or snow flurries by early afternoon in Springfield. The changeover will sweep south across the area as the colder air mass builds in. Snow flurries will end from the north early Monday evening.

TUMBLING TEMPERATURES MONDAY

Wintry weather accumulations will be light with a light glaze of ice topped by snow accumulations up to around an inch. Many locations will see less snow than that though. Impacts to roads should be fairly minimal given the warm ground conditions going in, but bridges and overpasses could become slick Monday afternoon as temperatures slide into the 20s.

LIGHT WINTRY ACCUMULATIONS MONDAY

Another story on Monday will be the wind. Wind gusts will likely top 30 mph and that coupled with the tumbling temperatures will lead to wind chills dropping into the teens by afternoon. Wind chills will drop into the single digits Monday night.

Temperatures Monday night will also challenge record lows in a few spots as temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-teens. Record lows will be out of reach in Springfield, Joplin, and Harrison. Record lows are possible though in Vichy and West Plains with the current record low for both locations at 16°.

Temperatures Tuesday will only warm into the upper 20s and low 30s as the area remains in the deep freeze.

The area will begin to thaw out Wednesday. Another very cold morning will give way to sunshine and highs well into the 40s. A cold front will work through early Thursday keeping the pattern chilly.

Warmer weather will try to build back in Friday into Saturday with afternoon highs back in the 50s by Saturday afternoon. Clouds and showers are set to move in for Sunday though making for a chilly and damp finish to the weekend.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain and drizzle. Low 34F. NE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
38°F Periods of rain and drizzle. Low 34F. NE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
43°F Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

73° / 38°
Showers possible
Showers possible 10% 73° 38°

Monday

38° / 14°
Wintry mix early, windy
Wintry mix early, windy 70% 38° 14°

Tuesday

30° / 19°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 30° 19°

Wednesday

45° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 45° 28°

Thursday

43° / 24°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 43° 24°

Friday

49° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 30°

Saturday

54° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 54° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

12 AM
Drizzle
30%
53°

51°

1 AM
Drizzle
30%
51°

48°

2 AM
Drizzle
30%
48°

46°

3 AM
Showers
50%
46°

44°

4 AM
Light Rain
80%
44°

43°

5 AM
Light Rain
80%
43°

41°

6 AM
Rain
90%
41°

38°

7 AM
Rain
90%
38°

35°

8 AM
Light Rain
80%
35°

33°

9 AM
Rain/Snow/Wind
70%
33°

32°

10 AM
Wintry Mix/Wind
70%
32°

31°

11 AM
Light Snow/Wind
70%
31°

29°

12 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
60%
29°

28°

1 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
50%
28°

27°

2 PM
Few Snow Showers/Wind
30%
27°

25°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
25°

25°

4 PM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
25°

23°

5 PM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
23°

23°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
23°

23°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
23°

22°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
22°

21°

9 PM
Clear
0%
21°

20°

10 PM
Clear
0%
20°

