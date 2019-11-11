Sunday, November 10 Overnight Forecast

Temperatures set to tumble early Monday compliments of an arctic invasion.

Today was a last taste of warmth before we make the plunge on Monday. Afternoon highs were the warmest since mid-October with highs in the 70s across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas.

By evening the first of a pair of fronts was located just north of Hwy. 60. This front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to the area. The front will also set the area up for some showers later tonight. Temperatures will remain well above freezing through sunrise, and no frozen precipitation is expected.

That changes after sunrise. The arctic front will push south across the area during the day causing temperatures to fall from the 30s to below freezing later in the morning and then into the 20s Monday afternoon. Rain will change to an icy mix of light freezing rain and light sleet by noon with a changeover to light snow or snow flurries by early afternoon in Springfield. The changeover will sweep south across the area as the colder air mass builds in. Snow flurries will end from the north early Monday evening.

TUMBLING TEMPERATURES MONDAY

Wintry weather accumulations will be light with a light glaze of ice topped by snow accumulations up to around an inch. Many locations will see less snow than that though. Impacts to roads should be fairly minimal given the warm ground conditions going in, but bridges and overpasses could become slick Monday afternoon as temperatures slide into the 20s.

LIGHT WINTRY ACCUMULATIONS MONDAY

Another story on Monday will be the wind. Wind gusts will likely top 30 mph and that coupled with the tumbling temperatures will lead to wind chills dropping into the teens by afternoon. Wind chills will drop into the single digits Monday night.

Temperatures Monday night will also challenge record lows in a few spots as temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-teens. Record lows will be out of reach in Springfield, Joplin, and Harrison. Record lows are possible though in Vichy and West Plains with the current record low for both locations at 16°.

Temperatures Tuesday will only warm into the upper 20s and low 30s as the area remains in the deep freeze.

The area will begin to thaw out Wednesday. Another very cold morning will give way to sunshine and highs well into the 40s. A cold front will work through early Thursday keeping the pattern chilly.

Warmer weather will try to build back in Friday into Saturday with afternoon highs back in the 50s by Saturday afternoon. Clouds and showers are set to move in for Sunday though making for a chilly and damp finish to the weekend.