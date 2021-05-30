Sunday, May 30 Morning Forecast

What a chilly Saturday it was across the Ozarks! Clouds held on a lot longer than anticipated, keeping it a few degrees cooler than forecast. It did not feel like the official, or unofficial, start to summer. Take a look at the cloud deck at 6 pm on Saturday. The white is cloud coverage and the black areas are where you would be seeing sunshine. There wasn’t a lot of sunshine to be seen for a lot of areas.

The clouds have continued pushing to the southeast, bringing clear conditions overnight. Clear skies have allowed temperatures to drop quite cool and into the low-40’s across parts of the Ozarks. Some places even saw upper-30’s.

On Sunday we should see plenty of sunshine, but we can expect increasing clouds later in the day. Temperatures will be warmer, but staying a solid 10 degrees below average. It will be a pleasant day to be out of the area lakes, but I would not be brave enough to jump in!

Our next disturbance will build in late on Sunday, bringing the chance of rain to the area overnight. Some models have the rain chances arriving late Sunday evening, but I am going to leave it with an overnight time frame. This shouldn’t be a wash-out for your Memorial Day, but it may force some of your plans indoors. The further east you are the better your chances are to staying dry on Memorial Day.

The pattern will stay active with rain chances into Wednesday. Tuesday looks to be the rainiest day of the upcoming week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

