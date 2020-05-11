Sunday, May 10 Overnight Forecast

It was a beautiful albeit cool Mother’s Day Weekend. Temperatures today warmed only in the upper 50s and 60s despite sunny skies. A couple of cool days lay ahead but there’s a pattern shift coming by the middle of the week.

For tonight, we’re looking at cold temperatures and the risk of some patchy frost. Temperatures will be coldest over South Central Missouri where patchy frost is also most likely. A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas along and east of Hwy. 65 and along and north of Hwy. 60. This is where temperatures will try to dip into the mid 30s. The cold weather is unusual for May with average lows now in the 50s and tonight’s chilly will flirt with record lows Monday morning. Vichy, MO, has the best chance at tying or setting a new record low Monday morning.

FROST ADVISORY MONDAY MORNING

NEAR RECORD LOWS POSSIBLE

The morning will start bright and cold with clouds building in from the west. Light showers will become possible during the afternoon, especially over Southwest Missouri into Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will remain unusually cool for May with highs only in the 50s.

The rain will pick up and become more widespread Monday night into Tuesday as a combination of upper-level energy and an approaching warm front work together. The rain will taper off to some lingering light showers and drizzle by Tuesday afternoon with temperatures struggling to warm through the 40s.

More humid air will build north across the Ozarks Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will likely come with some drizzle and fog with temperatures slowly climbing through the 50s Wednesday morning. The warm front will make it into Central Missouri by late Wednesday afternoon with some sun trying to develop to the south of the front. There will be a noticeable increase in humidity and warmth with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A warm and humid pattern will continue through the remainder of the week and through the weekend. There will be a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially overnight each night through Friday night. A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Instability levels will be higher generating a risk for stronger storms, so severe weather will be on the table. Upper-level winds may be on the weak side though, reducing the severe potential. Bouts of heavy rain will also be possible. Rain totals through next weekend will likely be a general 2 to 4″.

The pattern looks like it may dry out some early in the following week.