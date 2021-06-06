Sunday, June 6, Morning Forecast

I hope you all were able to enjoy the weather for the past couple of days because we are back to the cloudy, dreary and rainy pattern. This spring, and now moving into meteorological summer, has been soggy.

Late Saturday, showers started popping up on the radar around the Ozarks. The rain was very isolated and scattered in nature. The threat for rain will continue to increase as we go throughout the day on Sunday. A few afternoon storms will be possible. Where there are storms, the threat for heavy rainfall will increase greatly.

Over the next few days, we will see a conveyer belt of moisture right into the Ozarks. Gulf moisture from the south will be tracking north, bringing a chance of rain nearly every day this coming week. The big difference will be that temperatures will stay much warmer than they have been, topping out close to 80 nearly every day. The heaviest of rainfall looks to be from Sunday afternoon – Tuesday.

Next weekend looks like we could pull out some dry days, which will be very welcome by that point.