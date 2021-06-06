Sunday, June 6, Morning Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I hope you all were able to enjoy the weather for the past couple of days because we are back to the cloudy, dreary and rainy pattern. This spring, and now moving into meteorological summer, has been soggy.

Late Saturday, showers started popping up on the radar around the Ozarks. The rain was very isolated and scattered in nature. The threat for rain will continue to increase as we go throughout the day on Sunday. A few afternoon storms will be possible. Where there are storms, the threat for heavy rainfall will increase greatly.

Over the next few days, we will see a conveyer belt of moisture right into the Ozarks. Gulf moisture from the south will be tracking north, bringing a chance of rain nearly every day this coming week. The big difference will be that temperatures will stay much warmer than they have been, topping out close to 80 nearly every day. The heaviest of rainfall looks to be from Sunday afternoon – Tuesday.

Next weekend looks like we could pull out some dry days, which will be very welcome by that point.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 66°
Showers
Showers 40% 79° 66°

Tuesday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Wednesday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 70°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 88° 71°

Friday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 71°

Saturday

87° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 65°

Sunday

87° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

71°

9 PM
Few Showers
32%
71°

71°

10 PM
Showers
37%
71°

70°

11 PM
Showers
37%
70°

69°

12 AM
Few Showers
33%
69°

68°

1 AM
Few Showers
31%
68°

68°

2 AM
Showers
38%
68°

67°

3 AM
Showers
42%
67°

67°

4 AM
Showers
43%
67°

67°

5 AM
Showers
43%
67°

67°

6 AM
Showers
43%
67°

68°

7 AM
Few Showers
31%
68°

69°

8 AM
Showers
36%
69°

71°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
71°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100