What a difference a day can make here in the Ozarks! Saturday brought record temperatures or near-record temperatures on what was the hottest day of the year for the area. Rolla reached the century mark and tied the record of 100°, which was set back in 1952.

We finally will see relief from the heat on Sunday, thanks to a cold front that moved into the Ozarks late Saturday into the overnight time period. Post-front rain and storms developed and will spread throughout the Ozarks early Sunday. The heaviest rain is expected north of I-44. A few storms could develop, and for those that do, we can expect large hail.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Sunday. Some of our northern counties will struggle to get out of the 70’s. Near 80° will be possible for our southern counties. Monday will be staying on the cool side, right around 80°. Next week looks to start off dry, before our next shot at rain moves into the forecast on Friday.