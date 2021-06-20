Sunday, June 20 Evening Forecast

Happy Sunday, Father’s Day and Summer Solstice!

You may have noticed winds picking up throughout the day on Sunday. An approaching cold front will move in from the north and bring quite the chance to our forecast. In my opinion, it’s not a bad change for two reasons:

1) We need rain!

2) It has been HOT!

On the rain front. Remember back in May when it seemed to rain all month long. Here is a reminder of how often it did rain in May.

And remember June, where it doesn’t seem like it has rained at all. Well, it’s not too far off based. It’s been a big change from last month.

This week brings a high chance of precipitation to the area. Monday will be rainy, most of us should see close to 0.50″ of rain. If you get under a thunderstorm, higher amounts will be likely. Here is a look at anticipated rainfall for Monday.

Temperatures will take a tumble with the cold front. Monday, we will see our high reached early and then falling into the 60’s by the afternoon. It’s not a good pool or lake day. Temperatures will be much closer to normal (86) for the upcoming week. A chance of rain and storms will return by late in the week when another cold front is set to move through.