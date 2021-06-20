Sunday, June 20 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 67°
Clear
Clear 0% 80° 67°

Monday

70° / 51°
Rain
Rain 87% 70° 51°

Tuesday

78° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 78° 57°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 83° 66°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 89° 73°

Friday

88° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 69°

Saturday

80° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
75°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

68°

8 AM
Showers
40%
68°

66°

9 AM
Showers
45%
66°

67°

10 AM
Showers
58%
67°

66°

11 AM
Rain
75%
66°

66°

12 PM
Rain
79%
66°

65°

1 PM
Rain
82%
65°

63°

2 PM
Rain
90%
63°

62°

3 PM
Rain
69%
62°

63°

4 PM
Few Showers
33%
63°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
63°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
65°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

61°

9 PM
Clear
5%
61°

59°

10 PM
Clear
6%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
6%
58°

Happy Sunday, Father’s Day and Summer Solstice!

You may have noticed winds picking up throughout the day on Sunday. An approaching cold front will move in from the north and bring quite the chance to our forecast. In my opinion, it’s not a bad change for two reasons:
1) We need rain!
2) It has been HOT!

On the rain front. Remember back in May when it seemed to rain all month long. Here is a reminder of how often it did rain in May.

And remember June, where it doesn’t seem like it has rained at all. Well, it’s not too far off based. It’s been a big change from last month.

This week brings a high chance of precipitation to the area. Monday will be rainy, most of us should see close to 0.50″ of rain. If you get under a thunderstorm, higher amounts will be likely. Here is a look at anticipated rainfall for Monday.

Temperatures will take a tumble with the cold front. Monday, we will see our high reached early and then falling into the 60’s by the afternoon. It’s not a good pool or lake day. Temperatures will be much closer to normal (86) for the upcoming week. A chance of rain and storms will return by late in the week when another cold front is set to move through.

Clear

Springfield Mo

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
11 mph SW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

79°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
73°F Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
11 mph SW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
