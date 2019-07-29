Sunday, July 28 Overnight Forecast

Breaking News
Our current dry spell is about to come to an end. A cool front is draped from Iowa southwest across Kansas and will be sweeping southeast tonight into Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive ahead of the front with rain spreading down to about I-44 by sunrise. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to slip southeast during the morning with some redevelopment expected near the front as it slowly pushes southeast across the area during the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are likely along with some lightning. The higher chances for rain will be during the morning with showers and thunderstorms more widely scattered during the afternoon. Temperatures look a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain totals will be spotty, but a general quarter to half an inch is expected. Locally higher amounts are likely.

Drier air will filter in behind the front Monday night setting us up for a comfortable day on Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We should be able to notice an overall lack of humidity. Skies will start sunny, but there will likely be an increase in clouds during the afternoon.

The pattern after Tuesday is a little tricky to pin down. The area will be sandwiched between a summer ridge to the west and a trough to the east. This will likely lead to a corridor of unsettled weather that may settle on top of the Ozarks Wednesday into this upcoming weekend. Storms riding over the top of the ridge in the West will drop south across the area, likely leading to bouts of clouds and chances for showers and thunderstorms. Right now, it appears the higher rain chances will be west of Hwy. 65, but it ultimately depends on where the corridor of active weather sets up. Temperatures will be pretty close to normal with cloud cover and rain having the final say on how warm things get on a daily basis.

