Sunday, July 21 Overnight Forecast

The heatwave subsides as storms sweep in overnight. Storms will continue to organize into a large area of rain and thunder. The leading edge of storms sweeping east and southeast could produce some damaging wind gusts with the risk of heavy rainfall too over much of the area. It looks like there will be a possibility of 1 to 3″ of rain over much of Southern Missouri and a Flash Flood Watch has been posted through 7am Monday morning. Locally higher amounts are certainly possible. The threat of heavy rain is compliments of a very soupy air mass overhead. The heavy rain threat will subside by sunrise, but there will still be some showers with some embedded thunder through much of the morning before ending from north to south.

Clouds will clear out by early afternoon on Monday, but some additional cloud cover may try to build in by late afternoon near and north of the interstate. A few very light showers can’t be ruled out either. Humidity levels should be noticeably lower, especially by evening. Temperatures will be a lot cooler too with highs ranging from the low 80s north to upper 70s south.

Drier air will continue to filter in Monday night. This will mark the beginning of a very nice stretch of late July weather. The whys behind this have to do with the summer ridge shifting into the Western U.S. this week. This will allow a dry, cooler shot of air out of Canada to sprawl across much of the Eastern U.S. this week. Temperatures will be pleasantly cool at night and comfortably warm during the afternoon. It’s a bright and dry pattern too.

The overall pattern will flatten out again by the weekend with the summer ridge once again shifting east. This will lead to hotter temperatures and an increase in humidity by Sunday. The weekend looks free of rain with no signs of wet weather until maybe early next week.

Fair

Springfield

81°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
71°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

81°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
71°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

82°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
70°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 71°
% ° 71°

Monday

82° / 61°
AM Showers
AM Showers 50% 82° 61°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 61°

Thursday

83° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 62°

Friday

84° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 84° 64°

Saturday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
76°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
75°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
72°

72°

5 AM
Showers
48%
72°

72°

6 AM
Showers
52%
72°

72°

7 AM
Showers
53%
72°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
72°

72°

9 AM
Showers
45%
72°

73°

10 AM
Showers
43%
73°

75°

11 AM
Showers
39%
75°

76°

12 PM
Showers
36%
76°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
14%
80°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
6%
81°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
3%
80°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
80°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
79°

76°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
76°

73°

9 PM
Clear
2%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
3%
71°