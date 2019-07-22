Sunday, July 21 Overnight Forecast

The heatwave subsides as storms sweep in overnight. Storms will continue to organize into a large area of rain and thunder. The leading edge of storms sweeping east and southeast could produce some damaging wind gusts with the risk of heavy rainfall too over much of the area. It looks like there will be a possibility of 1 to 3″ of rain over much of Southern Missouri and a Flash Flood Watch has been posted through 7am Monday morning. Locally higher amounts are certainly possible. The threat of heavy rain is compliments of a very soupy air mass overhead. The heavy rain threat will subside by sunrise, but there will still be some showers with some embedded thunder through much of the morning before ending from north to south.

Clouds will clear out by early afternoon on Monday, but some additional cloud cover may try to build in by late afternoon near and north of the interstate. A few very light showers can’t be ruled out either. Humidity levels should be noticeably lower, especially by evening. Temperatures will be a lot cooler too with highs ranging from the low 80s north to upper 70s south.

Drier air will continue to filter in Monday night. This will mark the beginning of a very nice stretch of late July weather. The whys behind this have to do with the summer ridge shifting into the Western U.S. this week. This will allow a dry, cooler shot of air out of Canada to sprawl across much of the Eastern U.S. this week. Temperatures will be pleasantly cool at night and comfortably warm during the afternoon. It’s a bright and dry pattern too.

The overall pattern will flatten out again by the weekend with the summer ridge once again shifting east. This will lead to hotter temperatures and an increase in humidity by Sunday. The weekend looks free of rain with no signs of wet weather until maybe early next week.