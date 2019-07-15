Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Sunday, July 14 Overnight Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot weather has taken a break as “Barry” pays the Ozarks a visit. “Barry” was downgraded to a tropical depression earlier this afternoon as it continued to lose steam over Northern Louisiana. The storm will continue to swirl north and northeast through the Ozarks through Tuesday.

Right now, “Barry” is a blessing rather than a curse, at least for the Ozarks. Widespread cloud cover kept temperatures in check, and there was almost an early fall feel during the day. The rain remained light and widely scattered throughout the day, but that will change overnight into Monday morning.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Showers will increase from the southeast by morning, expanding northwest across I-44. The rain will be heaviest and steadiest over South Central Missouri into North Central Arkansas. This area of heavier rain will persist throughout the morning, becoming more showery during the afternoon.

Showers will continue through Monday night into Tuesday with the highest threat for heavier rain remaining over North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri. This is an area that will likely pick up between 2 and 5″ of rain through Tuesday afternoon. Totals will quickly drop off to the northwest with rain totals very light and spotty north of I-44 and west of Hwy. 65. The Springfield area will generally see around a third of an inch or less.

Showers will begin to make an exit by Tuesday afternoon from west to east as the remnants of “Barry” head east. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures unusually cool for mid-July, especially on Monday when many spots won’t make it out of the 70s.

Enjoy the reprieve from the heat, it’ll make a quick return on Wednesday. A hot, dry pattern will continue into the following weekend. This will be the hottest stretch of weather so far this summer with lows in the 70s and highs in the low to mid-90s each day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Springfield

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers Late
68°F Showers Late
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

68°F Light Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain Late
68°F Rain Late
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Harrison

68°F Light Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain Late
67°F Rain Late
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 68°
% ° 68°

Monday

74° / 68°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 70% 74° 68°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 84° 71°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 74°

Thursday

92° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 74°

Friday

93° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 74°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

5 AM
Showers
54%
69°

69°

6 AM
Rain
60%
69°

69°

7 AM
Rain
63%
69°

70°

8 AM
Rain
60%
70°

71°

9 AM
Rain
63%
71°

72°

10 AM
Rain
60%
72°

71°

11 AM
Rain
66%
71°

71°

12 PM
Rain
63%
71°

72°

1 PM
Showers
58%
72°

74°

2 PM
Showers
56%
74°

74°

3 PM
Showers
55%
74°

74°

4 PM
Showers
38%
74°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
74°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
74°

73°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
73°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
21%
71°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°