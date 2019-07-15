Sunday, July 14 Overnight Forecast

Hot weather has taken a break as “Barry” pays the Ozarks a visit. “Barry” was downgraded to a tropical depression earlier this afternoon as it continued to lose steam over Northern Louisiana. The storm will continue to swirl north and northeast through the Ozarks through Tuesday.

Right now, “Barry” is a blessing rather than a curse, at least for the Ozarks. Widespread cloud cover kept temperatures in check, and there was almost an early fall feel during the day. The rain remained light and widely scattered throughout the day, but that will change overnight into Monday morning.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Showers will increase from the southeast by morning, expanding northwest across I-44. The rain will be heaviest and steadiest over South Central Missouri into North Central Arkansas. This area of heavier rain will persist throughout the morning, becoming more showery during the afternoon.

Showers will continue through Monday night into Tuesday with the highest threat for heavier rain remaining over North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri. This is an area that will likely pick up between 2 and 5″ of rain through Tuesday afternoon. Totals will quickly drop off to the northwest with rain totals very light and spotty north of I-44 and west of Hwy. 65. The Springfield area will generally see around a third of an inch or less.

Showers will begin to make an exit by Tuesday afternoon from west to east as the remnants of “Barry” head east. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures unusually cool for mid-July, especially on Monday when many spots won’t make it out of the 70s.

Enjoy the reprieve from the heat, it’ll make a quick return on Wednesday. A hot, dry pattern will continue into the following weekend. This will be the hottest stretch of weather so far this summer with lows in the 70s and highs in the low to mid-90s each day.