Sunday, January 26 Overnight Forecast

Temperatures made a nice turnaround over the weekend with afternoon highs on Sunday in the low 50s, and this was despite mostly cloudy skies. The pattern features a fight between milder weather and colder weather this week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly starry skies. Very light winds and clear skies with some leftover snow cover near Central Missouri will lead to some dense fog across central and northern parts of the state. The fog should be more patchy to the south. Temperatures will settle out just below freezing by sunrise.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY INTO MONDAY MORNING

Much of the area will enjoy sunshine and mild temperatures for late January. Areas closer to Central Missouri will start the day with low clouds and fog though. The fog will gradually erode away by late morning with some sun for the afternoon there. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies can be expected across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 40s north to near 60° across Northern Arkansas.

FORECAST HIGHS FOR MONDAY

The weather will take a turn on Tuesday with the next storm taking shape. Clouds will thicken up and temperatures will be a lot colder with highs only in the upper 30s. Rain will break out by the end of the day with a changeover to snow during the evening. It looks like the snow will favor Southern Missouri with rain gradually changing over to some across Northern Arkansas before ending Wednesday morning. The timing of the storm will favor accumulating snow. The modeling is still having some trouble with the track and intensity of the snow, with some guidance bullish on snow and other guidance not. So there’s still some wiggle room for how this storm will impact the area. Right now, expect the possibility of accumulating snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, especially over parts of Central and Southern Missouri.

Clouds and cold temperatures will linger through the day on Wednesday.

The pattern then looks like it will switch back into a warmer mode with partly sunny skies and a warming trend through the end of the week. Temperatures will still be chilly though, especially if we have some snow cover after Tuesday night.

Warmer weather will try to get more of a foothold this upcoming weekend. There’s a bit of a fight amongst the models with some suggesting cold weather may hang on into the front end of the weekend before getting pushed out by Sunday. The warmth looks like it will be temporary with a switch back to cold by the end of the first week of February.