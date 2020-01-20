Sunday, January 19 Overnight Forecast

Bright sunshine came with cold temperatures on Sunday. Afternoon readings barely slipped above freezing in Springfield and remained below freezing to the north. This cold snap will hang around with another shot of arctic air pouring in on Monday.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies and bitterly cold temperatures as readings slip into the low 10s north to upper 10s south. This will be the coldest morning the area has experienced since mid-November!

A bitterly cold morning will greet parade-goers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Springfield. The parade begins at 9 am at Jordan Valley Ice Park. Temperatures will be rising into the upper 10s with sunny skies and light winds expected.

A clipper will provide a small dose of wintry weather for some Monday afternoon. Clouds will roll in from the north by late morning to early afternoon. A narrow stripe of light snow looks possible from St. Joseph, MO, south to West Plains, MO. The snow will tend to stay east of an Osceola, MO, to Gainesville, MO, line. Where snow falls it looks like a dusting to a half an inch. But, there could be amounts near 1″ from St. Joseph, south to about Lebanon. It looks like most of the snow will stay east of Springfield with just a few flurries possible.

SNOW POSSIBLE FOR SOME MONDAY AFTERNOON

Temperatures will stay below freezing throughout the day with highs from the low 20s north to mid-30s south.

TOMORROW’S HIGHS

A cold and quiet day will follow on Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the 10s with afternoon highs warming above freezing.

The pattern turns stormy again for the second half of the week. It will be a complex forecast with multiple storms moving through keeping the pattern cloudy and wet from Wednesday to Friday. Cold air will linger too, making for a wintry start to the wet spell.

A wintry mix is possible Wednesday as the storm begins to unfold. Light accumulations of snow and freezing rain are possible before a changeover to just a cold rain.

A cold rain will continue through Thursday. A transition back to snow is possible overnight Thursday into Friday as a storm strengthens. The track will be key to this scenario with a southerly storm track needed to generate accumulating snow in the area. This far out there’s still quite a bit variation in the guidance.

The stormy stretch will also produce another round of soaking rainfall with precipitation amounts of half an inch to an inch and a half. This will add to what has already been a very wet January. Precipitation totals in Springfield for the month already top 5″, not too far off of 7.84″ of precipitation which fell in January of 1978, the most ever recorded.

Precipitation should move out of the area by Saturday, but clouds may be slow to clear. Sunshine returns by Sunday though, along with milder temperatures.