Sunday, January 12 Overnight Forecast

Snow cover and clouds made for a cold day over much of the area. For the southwest corner of Missouri into Northwest Arkansas, it was a different story where skies were bright, and winds were more southerly. This led to a big range in temperatures with 40s to the west and upper 20s to 30s to the east.

The low cloudiness that sat over the snow cover today should erode away tonight from west to east as drier air just off the surface feeds in from the west. There could be some patchy overnight fog in areas where snow lingers. While the low cloudiness may be on the way out, some high cloudiness is on the way in. This will make for a partly sunny morning and early afternoon over areas along and south of the interstate.

The high cloudiness will slip out during the afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will once again be warmest where the ground is bare with 50s to the west and southwest. Highs in the mid to upper 40s will be more common to the east with Hwy. 65 the dividing line.

MONDAY’S FORECAST HIGHS

The overall pattern is a mild and quiet one for January. Upper-level winds across the nation will stay rather zonal or west to east. This won’t allow cold air in Canada to make too much progress south. The forecast will revolve around how much cloud cover and how warm temperatures can get.

On Tuesday will have mostly cloudy skies with a tendency for some clearing during the afternoon. Temperatures should warm into the mid to upper 50s.

A front will move through on Wednesday with a cloudy morning giving way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be mild again with 50s north of the interstate and 60s to the south.

Clouds will be on the increase again Thursday and the day looks colder in the wake of the Wednesday front. Increasing clouds will likely temper how high temperatures can get in the afternoon with mid-40s expected.

The chilly weather will give way to milder readings by Friday as a storm takes shape to the west. This will draw moisture north, generating cloudy skies and showers Thursday night into Friday. Enough moisture should build into the area to push temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s Friday afternoon. We’ll have to watch instability levels again with this storm. There may be just enough for some thunderstorms and a few stronger storms. Rainfall looks heavy too with another 1 to 2″ possible.

LATE WEEK STORM

Chilly weather follows over the weekend. Saturday looks bright with cloudier weather moving in on Sunday.