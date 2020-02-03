Sunday, February 2 Overnight Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A taste of spring blossomed across the area as temperatures soared into the 70s, warm enough to set records in Springfield, West Plains, Vichy and Harrison. It was a February scorcher in Harrison with a record high of 81°, blowing away the old record of 77° set in 1920!

HIGHS SUNDAY AFTERNOON

The week ahead will feature more active weather with nosediving temperatures and a chance for episodes of wintry weather.

For tonight, we’ll have partly starry skies. Temperatures will slowly settle into the upper 40s and low 50s, warmer than average highs this time of the year.

Temperatures will take off from there with partly sunny skies and breezy winds throughout the day. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as Sunday, but will still manage to sneak into the low 70s. This will be a little shy of record highs across the area.

RECORD HIGHS MONDAY

Clouds will thicken up Monday night with a cold front pushing through overnight and temperatures tumbling by morning. This will set us up for a cold Tuesday with drizzle and light rain breaking out and temperatures slowly falling through the 30s.

The precipitation will continue into Tuesday night with a transition to a light wintry mix of light freezing rain and sleet, finishing as a little light snow. Amounts will be light with a light glaze of ice and a dusting of snow possible through Tuesday night. It looks like we could see some slick areas develop, mainly on bridges and overpasses.

Another round of wintry weather MAY develop on Wednesday. There are still some inconsistencies in the model guidance, but trends appear to be moving toward a round of light snow Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Accumulations are also possible with temperatures near freezing. Right now, it appears the best chances for snow may be near I-44. If we do see a wave of snow Wednesday, roads may stay in pretty good shape throughout the day but could become slick overnight Wednesday night.

The pattern will tend to lean cold into the upcoming weekend. Skies look partly cloudy Thursday and Friday and mostly dry. A clipper may bring a shot at some light snow for parts of the area early Saturday along with a reinforcing shot of cold air. Temperatures should be heading higher again on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 48°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 0% 76° 48°

Monday

72° / 39°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 72° 39°

Tuesday

39° / 29°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 39° 29°

Wednesday

33° / 26°
Snow
Snow 50% 33° 26°

Thursday

38° / 26°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 38° 26°

Friday

44° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 44° 31°

Saturday

40° / 26°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 40° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
60°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
63°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

61°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

58°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

55°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
55°

54°

11 PM
Showers
40%
54°

Trending Stories