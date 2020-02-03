Sunday, February 2 Overnight Forecast

A taste of spring blossomed across the area as temperatures soared into the 70s, warm enough to set records in Springfield, West Plains, Vichy and Harrison. It was a February scorcher in Harrison with a record high of 81°, blowing away the old record of 77° set in 1920!

HIGHS SUNDAY AFTERNOON

The week ahead will feature more active weather with nosediving temperatures and a chance for episodes of wintry weather.

For tonight, we’ll have partly starry skies. Temperatures will slowly settle into the upper 40s and low 50s, warmer than average highs this time of the year.

Temperatures will take off from there with partly sunny skies and breezy winds throughout the day. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as Sunday, but will still manage to sneak into the low 70s. This will be a little shy of record highs across the area.

RECORD HIGHS MONDAY

Clouds will thicken up Monday night with a cold front pushing through overnight and temperatures tumbling by morning. This will set us up for a cold Tuesday with drizzle and light rain breaking out and temperatures slowly falling through the 30s.

The precipitation will continue into Tuesday night with a transition to a light wintry mix of light freezing rain and sleet, finishing as a little light snow. Amounts will be light with a light glaze of ice and a dusting of snow possible through Tuesday night. It looks like we could see some slick areas develop, mainly on bridges and overpasses.

Another round of wintry weather MAY develop on Wednesday. There are still some inconsistencies in the model guidance, but trends appear to be moving toward a round of light snow Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Accumulations are also possible with temperatures near freezing. Right now, it appears the best chances for snow may be near I-44. If we do see a wave of snow Wednesday, roads may stay in pretty good shape throughout the day but could become slick overnight Wednesday night.

The pattern will tend to lean cold into the upcoming weekend. Skies look partly cloudy Thursday and Friday and mostly dry. A clipper may bring a shot at some light snow for parts of the area early Saturday along with a reinforcing shot of cold air. Temperatures should be heading higher again on Sunday.