Sunday, December 5, Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

55° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 55° 49°

Sunday

66° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 66° 34°

Monday

42° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 42° 29°

Tuesday

43° / 29°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 43° 29°

Wednesday

50° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 50° 36°

Thursday

57° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 57° 42°

Friday

65° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 65° 41°

Hourly Forecast

54°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
54°

54°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
54°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
7%
53°

50°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

4 AM
Cloudy
22%
50°

50°

5 AM
Cloudy
14%
50°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
51°

51°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
51°

51°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
51°

54°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
54°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
58°

60°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

62°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

65°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
66°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
67°

64°

5 PM
Clear
1%
64°

62°

6 PM
Clear
7%
62°

59°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
13%
59°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
58°

57°

9 PM
Showers
42%
57°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
55°

52°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

We all knew the spring-like weather wouldn’t stick around forever in December and the end is near. The good news for the warm-weather lovers is that Sunday will be in the mid-’60s across much of the area. A stationary front that has been hanging out in northern Arkansas for the past day or two will finally force scattered showers northward. The air in place is very, very dry so the rain will be light and scattered in nature.

A cold front from the north will work its way south later in the day. By late Sunday into the overnight hours, we will see a chance for strong storms to move through the area. The best chance for the stronger storms will be south of I-44 around the midnight time frame. By Monday, temperatures will be much, much cooler! We can expect highs in the low-40’s.

Tuesday night does show a chance for a few flurries. This will not be a widespread snow event, but don’t be too surprised if you see a few flakes flying.

All eyes are watching next weekend. It looks like it’s shaping up to be the first winter weather event of the season. It’s way too soon to talk details, but temperatures are looking like it will be plenty cold enough to support the white stuff.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

55°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Overcast. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Branson

56°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

54°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Rolla

44°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Overcast. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

West Plains

50°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

