Sunday, December 5, Forecast

We all knew the spring-like weather wouldn’t stick around forever in December and the end is near. The good news for the warm-weather lovers is that Sunday will be in the mid-’60s across much of the area. A stationary front that has been hanging out in northern Arkansas for the past day or two will finally force scattered showers northward. The air in place is very, very dry so the rain will be light and scattered in nature.

A cold front from the north will work its way south later in the day. By late Sunday into the overnight hours, we will see a chance for strong storms to move through the area. The best chance for the stronger storms will be south of I-44 around the midnight time frame. By Monday, temperatures will be much, much cooler! We can expect highs in the low-40’s.

Tuesday night does show a chance for a few flurries. This will not be a widespread snow event, but don’t be too surprised if you see a few flakes flying.

All eyes are watching next weekend. It looks like it’s shaping up to be the first winter weather event of the season. It’s way too soon to talk details, but temperatures are looking like it will be plenty cold enough to support the white stuff.