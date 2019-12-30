Sunday, December 29 Overnight Forecast

We’ve traded stormy weather for colder weather over the past 24 hours. Rain amounts from last night’s storms were impressive for late December with most locations picking up around an inch with locally higher amounts near 2″. The rain came with isolated episodes of severe weather and one confirmed tornado near Fair Play, MO. The tornado touched down shortly after 7 pm Saturday evening south southeast of Fair Play. It was only on the ground for 1.4 miles but managed to damage some barns and trees as it produced winds estimated to be around 80 mph.

TORNADO SATURDAY NIGHT NEAR FAIR PLAY, MO

The storm is slinging another wave of rain and snow showers across areas north of Hwy. 60 tonight. The precipitation will be light and temperatures will remain a little above freezing.

Temperatures will gradually fall through the 30s to just below freezing by morning. Clouds will also try to clear out of the area, especially to the south. Winds will remain brisk too.

We can look forward to cold and windy weather on Monday with some morning sunshine, especially south of Hwy. 60. Clouds will fill back in from the north, building south toward the state line during the afternoon. Temperatures will likely be stuck in the upper 30s to the north with low to mid-40s to the south.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

We’ll finish out the year on a chilly and bright note. Weather New Year’s Eve at midnight will be quiet and chilly, all in all, not too bad for this time of the year.

The new year will begin on a bright and milder note with afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

A storm will edge into the area by Thursday generating clouds and sending showers our way late in the day heading into the overnight. We’ll be ahead of a cold front throughout the day and temperatures look pretty easy to take with highs well into the 50s.

Showers will make an exit on Friday, but clouds may be slow to clear. It will be quite a bit colder too with temperatures stuck in the low to mid 40s.

The cold snap may be brief with sunshine and highs possibly in the 50s on Saturday. There’s a bit of a model fight though with some of the guidance stronger with Thursday’s storm and colder in the wake of the storm for Friday into Saturday.



Another cold front will push through by Sunday making for a chilly day.

Looking ahead, the pattern looks like it will trend colder by the second week of January. This will lead to temperatures closer to normal for early January.