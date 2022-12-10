Happy Sunday! While the day will start off much the same way as the rest of the week has (dreary, foggy and misty), conditions will start to look up mid-morning. We do have to get past the DENSE FOG ADVISORY that extends until 9am.

With only two weeks until Christmas, Sunday will be a big shopping day. Around the Ozarks, the only weather hazard will be that early morning fog. By the afternoon, we should see some sunshine and temperatures in the low-50s.

On Monday, cloud coverage will build back into the Ozarks and winds will pick-up from the south. As the next cold front approaches, winds will stay strong into Monday night and into Tuesday.

Our best chance of seeing any severe weather will be on Tuesday into Tuesday evening. We can’t rule out all modes of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has only placed a small area in the south of our viewing area under a risk for severe weather.

I think our greatest risk could be widespread, heavy rainfall. Thanks to a week of moisture, our ground is much more saturated. An additional inch or two could lead to a few flash flood warnings. The heavy rain also could limit our severe weather chance, taking up some of the energy before the front moves through.

Temperatures will return to winter after the storm moves through. By the end of the work week, we will see highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. All models are suggesting the cold will stay in place leading up tp Christmas!