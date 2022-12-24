Merry Christmas, friends!

There is no denying this Christmas weekend is brutally cold here in the Ozarks, but I do hear that is right up Santa’s alley. While it is chilly, we aren’t setting any Christmas records.1983 holds the record low at -10°. Thankfully, we won’t reach that low this Christmas.

We will begin our warm-up for the week on Christmas day. While it will still be below average and below freezing, at least we are moving in the right direction. It may be warm enough for the kiddos to get outside and try out some of those new toys. While temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-20s, the wind chills will feel more like 20.

A little clipper system will bring the threat of snow overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. While this isn’t going to bring a ton in way of accumulation, it could lead to a few slick spots early Monday morning. This shows the snow pushing into the I-44 corridor a little after midnight.

There will be a wintry mix possibility for our western counties, this could lead to a few slick spots early Monday morning. Accumulation will be light across the area. Our most northern counties could see almost an inch of snow.

Temperatures will reach above freezing early Monday, but will quickly fall back to the 20s by the mid-morning time period.

I do have some good news. By the middle part of the week, temperatures will jump to above average and by Thursday we will be in the 60s. Talk about a heat wave!

Have a wonderful and safe Christmas.