Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Sunday, August 4 Overnight Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Drier weather Sunday came with hotter temperatures too as readings flirted with 90° during the afternoon. Skies bubbled up with clouds, but the atmosphere dried out enough for most of the area to get through the day on a dry note. Only a few isolated showers managed to pop up down near the state line.

More of the same is expected on Monday with temperatures soaring to around 90° during the afternoon. A few isolated showers may manage to pop up to the south during the heat of the day.

Rain chances will perk up a bit on Tuesday as a combination of ingredients will lead to a chance for a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will likely be hot again with highs back up around 90°.

A weak cool front will drop south into the area late in the day Tuesday before stalling somewhere near the state line. Some drier air will try to filter south behind the front making for hot and mainly dry weather on Wednesday. A few showers and thunderstorms may manage to pop up near the front close to the state line.

The front will serve as a focus for another heavy rain threat Thursday through Saturday as it stalls in the area. The pattern is very similar to last week, and the question is where will the corridor of heavy rain threat set up exactly. It’s early, but it looks like the threat area will be oriented more west to east than last week, cutting across the southern half of Missouri into Northern Arkansas. Waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the threat area. The atmosphere will once again be loaded with moisture and this will lead to high rainfall rates and the risk of flooding. Just like last week, inches of rainfall could fall within the threat area in a short time. Stay tuned for the latest on the developing pattern, especially in you’ll be traveling later this week or plan on going camping or boating.

Temperatures will likely run cooler than normal Thursday through Saturday, but with drier weather Sunday, hotter temperatures will return.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
1 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 68°
% ° 68°

Monday

89° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 72°

Tuesday

90° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Thursday

86° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 71°

Friday

82° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

86° / 70°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
1%
70°

70°

4 AM
Clear
4%
70°

69°

5 AM
Clear
6%
69°

69°

6 AM
Clear
7%
69°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
69°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
87°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
87°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

KOLR Podcast

KOLR 10 Podcast