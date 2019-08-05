Sunday, August 4 Overnight Forecast

Drier weather Sunday came with hotter temperatures too as readings flirted with 90° during the afternoon. Skies bubbled up with clouds, but the atmosphere dried out enough for most of the area to get through the day on a dry note. Only a few isolated showers managed to pop up down near the state line.

More of the same is expected on Monday with temperatures soaring to around 90° during the afternoon. A few isolated showers may manage to pop up to the south during the heat of the day.

Rain chances will perk up a bit on Tuesday as a combination of ingredients will lead to a chance for a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will likely be hot again with highs back up around 90°.

A weak cool front will drop south into the area late in the day Tuesday before stalling somewhere near the state line. Some drier air will try to filter south behind the front making for hot and mainly dry weather on Wednesday. A few showers and thunderstorms may manage to pop up near the front close to the state line.

The front will serve as a focus for another heavy rain threat Thursday through Saturday as it stalls in the area. The pattern is very similar to last week, and the question is where will the corridor of heavy rain threat set up exactly. It’s early, but it looks like the threat area will be oriented more west to east than last week, cutting across the southern half of Missouri into Northern Arkansas. Waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the threat area. The atmosphere will once again be loaded with moisture and this will lead to high rainfall rates and the risk of flooding. Just like last week, inches of rainfall could fall within the threat area in a short time. Stay tuned for the latest on the developing pattern, especially in you’ll be traveling later this week or plan on going camping or boating.

Temperatures will likely run cooler than normal Thursday through Saturday, but with drier weather Sunday, hotter temperatures will return.