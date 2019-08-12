Sunday, August 11 Overnight Forecast

We failed to hit 90° in Springfield today thanks to a lot of leftover cloudiness from a morning round of showers and thunderstorms that passed by to the north. We will not be denied on Monday.

Heat Advisories blanket all of the Ozarks with the expectation of a dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Temperatures will climb quickly during the morning with a noon temperature around 90° and a heat index around 100°. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 90s across the Ozarks with peak heat index values between 104 and 109°.

This could be the hottest day of the summer in Springfield with a high of 96°, 95° is our hottest so far.

The heat will be short-lived, a trend we’ve thankfully seen throughout the summer. A cool front will arrive by Tuesday morning.

Clouds and spotty showers and thunderstorms will arrive with the front Monday night into Tuesday morning with clouds thinning out a bit Tuesday afternoon. This doesn’t look like a widespread chance for rain with many spots not seeing any. The few thunderstorms that do develop will produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall though.

The front will manage to knock back the heat and humidity a bit with afternoon highs dropping back into the 80s and lows into the 60s.

Rain may be tough to come by for a while, but there are at least some possible triggers late in the week and into Saturday that may give us a shot.

Heat and humidity will march back into the area by the weekend with low to mid-90s possible by Sunday.