Sunday, August 11 Overnight Forecast

We failed to hit 90° in Springfield today thanks to a lot of leftover cloudiness from a morning round of showers and thunderstorms that passed by to the north. We will not be denied on Monday.
Heat Advisories blanket all of the Ozarks with the expectation of a dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Temperatures will climb quickly during the morning with a noon temperature around 90° and a heat index around 100°. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 90s across the Ozarks with peak heat index values between 104 and 109°.
This could be the hottest day of the summer in Springfield with a high of 96°, 95° is our hottest so far.

The heat will be short-lived, a trend we’ve thankfully seen throughout the summer. A cool front will arrive by Tuesday morning.

Clouds and spotty showers and thunderstorms will arrive with the front Monday night into Tuesday morning with clouds thinning out a bit Tuesday afternoon. This doesn’t look like a widespread chance for rain with many spots not seeing any. The few thunderstorms that do develop will produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall though.

The front will manage to knock back the heat and humidity a bit with afternoon highs dropping back into the 80s and lows into the 60s.

Rain may be tough to come by for a while, but there are at least some possible triggers late in the week and into Saturday that may give us a shot.

Heat and humidity will march back into the area by the weekend with low to mid-90s possible by Sunday.

Fair

Springfield

95°F Fair Feels like 105°
Wind
mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
74°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

93°F Fair Feels like 103°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
76°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

94°F Fair Feels like 105°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
76°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 74°
% ° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 89° 67°

Wednesday

89° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 89° 67°

Thursday

86° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 69°

Friday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Saturday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Sunday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

94°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Clear
2%
86°

85°

10 PM
Clear
8%
85°

83°

11 PM
Clear
10%
83°

83°

12 AM
Clear
9%
83°

81°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

80°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

76°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
79°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
85°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
86°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°