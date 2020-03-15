Strafford claims record 5th straight title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Strafford Lady Indians rallied from a double-digit second half deficit Saturday, topping Licking 65-62 for a record 5th straight state title.

Licking’s Karlee Holland put up a performance of the century, tallying 33 points on seven three pointers (tied for second most in a final four game).

Holland and the Wildcats held an 11-point lead in the 3rd quarter, but Strafford rallied back to take the lead in the 4th quarter thanks to four double-digit Lady Indian scorers.

Emma Compton (20 points), Mica Chadwell (17 points), Taylor Dormann (14 points) and Logan Jones (10 points) helped lead the way to Strafford hoisting the trophy yet again.

“When the buzzer went off, I still thought there was another quarter,” Strafford Sr. Guard Logan Jones said. “It just still hasn’t sunk in, I don’t think. And I don’t think it will, but I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”

Fellow Senior Mica Chadwell fought back tears postgame reflecting on the bittersweet end of her high school career.

“Just the fact that like fact us four seniors have to leave this amazing group of girls,” Chadwell said.

“When we started this journey, these young ladies had to take me – the new guy and a new family,” first year Strafford Head Coach Dustin Larsen said. “They welcomed us with open arms. That was the start that we knew we were going to continue with this great tradition.”