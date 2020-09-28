State of Missouri prepares for National Fire Prevention week

MISSOURI (KSNF)— Starting Sunday, the Missouri State Capitol Dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion will shine red in honor of fallen firefighters during National Fire Prevention Week.

The Dome and Governor’s Mansion will be lit every night, starting Sunday, and remain lit until sunrise each day through the morning of October 3.

The color red was chosen to represent firefighters across the state and nation.

Parson says as we see the challenges these brave men and women are facing across the country, we must also remember the importance of fire safety and understand that fire prevention is a job for all.

A virtual memorial service for Missouri’s fallen firefighters will be held on October 11.