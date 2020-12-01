St. Peters mother murdered near home leaves behind two kids

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KTVI) – Amethyst Killian, or “Ame” as she goes by, was a mother to six-year-old Marley, one-year-old Hendrix, and was five months pregnant at the time of her death.

Stacy, Ame’s mother, said Ame had a bit of a troubled past but she loved her kids.

While Stacy was at work, she got a text around 1 a.m. Thursday morning that Ame had left their St. Peter’s home to walk to Quick Trip just up the road.

When Stacy got home from work around 8 A.M., Ame wasn’t home. Stacy thought she would be back soon and she didn’t want to ruin Marley’s Thanksgiving. The two of them had a green bean casserole bakeoff planned.

When Ame wasn’t home after dinner Stacy went right to police and filed a missing persons report.

On Friday morning, Stacy got a call from the police while at work. They had found Ame’s belongings and her body not far from her home.

Police haven’t released a cause of death but Stacy said her daughter’s death was brutal.

Stacy wants to one day be able to give Marley and Hendrix a more complete explanation of what happened to their mother, and she wants whoever did this to be held accountable.

A GoFundMe account has been set up. Here is the link.