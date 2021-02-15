Springfield Public Schools will expand busing

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools will be changing its bus routes and that means there will be a change to school start times next year.

The change expands bus eligibility for high school students and those attending magnet schools. This means an additional 3,000 students will be able to ride the bus.

According to the News-Leader, high schools could start as early as 7:30 a.m. and elementary schools could start as late as 9:30 a.m.

This is because the district will move to a three-tiered busing system to limit the cost of expansion.

Exact start times will be set when bus routes are finalized.