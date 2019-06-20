Springfield business leaders attended the Health Care Outlook Conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Area business leaders are talking about health care in our community and how employers are looking at that.

The Springfield Business Development Corporation was at the the 2019 Health Care Outlook Conference June 19.

Several panelists talked about how local health care organizations and employers are looking at new ideas to improve employee access to health services.

As many local companies work to train, hire, and retain employees to fill the many job openings, they are also looking at healthcare options and that can help them with recruitment.

Nancy Riggs, Penmac staffing services, attended the confrence, “We have a large healthcare presence in our community so really learning about all the different initiates medical entities that we have in town. And then really looking at how healthcare is evolving in Springfield with employers and what new things are coming out that our healthcare providers can give us.”

The SBDC is described as the economic development arm of the the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.