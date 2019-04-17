Son hears dad’s heartbeat for first time through organ recipient

Dallas, Texas (KETK) – Usually it’s the parent listening to their baby’s heartbeat, but in this case, baby Benjamin is hearing his daddy’s heart for the first time.

In February of 2018, Christopher Baucom of Martins Mill died in a car accident. His life was cut too short, married for less than two years, and his wife Felisha carrying his unborn child.

But, in the process of losing his life, he was able to save another through a heart transplant.

“I just figured I wasn’t going to live much longer, and when they called me and got me in, it was just a blessing for me and my family.”

For the first time, the Baucom family was able to meet Nelda, the woman saved by their son’s heart

“It’s a new lease on life for me,” Nelda Leatham said.

It was a reunion with a lot of emotions. A little sadness, a little happiness. But something both the family and recipient needed.

“It does my heart good, I have new friends. I’m happy for their sakes,” Chris’ mother said.

“The family will never know just how much I appreciate their gift of life to me,” Nelda said.

Not only did Chris save Nelda, but he saved two other lives and several others through tissue donations. The transplant program at Baylor Scott & White in Dallas, along with Southwest Transplant Alliance, organized the event for the donor family and recipients to meet. Visit those web links to learn more on the process of transplantation.