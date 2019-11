Our first round of widespread wintry weather this season left the area blanketed with a dusting to an inch of sleet and snow. Roads are covered by a thin layer of sleet and snow that will make for slick travel, especially on side roads and neighborhood streets Tuesday morning

The snow is over now with clouds making a quick exit off to the southeast. Temperatures will continue to drop through the teens into the lower teens by morning. Winds will remain breezy before dying down by sunrise. Wind chills will remain in the single digits to around 0° overnight.